Obituary of Ruth Raynor, 87

Ruth Raynor

Feb. 25, 1935 – Jan. 26, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Ruth Lee Raynor 87, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord while surrounded by family at home in Atascadero.

Ruth was a loving wife, precious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Born in Baldwin Park California, to James and Margaret Pogue. They moved to Gardena and she attended Gardena high school. She married Troy Cecil Raynor, Sr. on Dec. 28, 1953, and they raised 5 children. Then in 1975 the family moved to Three Rivers, Calif., and purchased the golf course and Ard Farkles restaurant, where she and the family successfully operated the business for 17 years, before they enjoyed a 30-year retirement in Morro Bay.

Troy Sr. and Ruth enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. They loved to travel and attended F1 races together in Monaco and Indianapolis. Troy Sr. preceded her in death on Aug 2, 2019.

Ruth loved nature and volunteered as a docent at the Museum of Natural History in Morro Bay State Park. She also loved music and always had a classic rock station playing on the radio.

She loved animals and especially birds and had two “pet” blue jays that took peanuts from her hand off the deck to the amazement of all the grandkids.

Ruth was also the shepherd for the family guiding us through our many joyful adventures camping, boating, and water skiing.

Throughout her life, she had a passion for loving and caring for others. Her motto was “always treat others the way you want to be treated,” and “put the needs of others ahead of yourself.” She absolutely lived her life as a shining example of those noble traits. It’s comforting to know the Lord – and Troy Sr – will now be taking care of her. May the peace of Christ be with her now and forevermore.

Ruth is survived by her children Shelley Shea, Marla Blakslee and her husband Bill, Troy Raynor Jr. and his wife Brenda, Cory Nisbet and her husband Phil and grandchildren Trevor Shea & Quinn Hnis, Megan, Christopher and Kelley Blakslee, Kendal and Kelby Raynor, Katie Adelman, Nick, and Ellie Nisbet; and great-grandchildren Mason Mulhern, Declan Shea, and Leon Cecil Fox. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Deanna Mason, who is survived by her husband Tom Mason.

Ruth’s wishes were that her ashes be spread in the Pacific Ocean. She requested no formal services, and in lieu of flowers please donate in her name to a charity of choice.

The family wishes to thank Paradise Valley Care and Central Coast Hospice for their compassionate care and remarkable support.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 12, 2023.

From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media