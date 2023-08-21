Beloved local doctor dies at 50

Obituary of Scott Hamilton Davis

– It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Dr. Scott Hamilton Davis, 50, of Grover Beach. Scott passed away on August 14, after a massive heart attack

Scott was born to Dr. John and Carolyn Davis on June 25, 1973, in Paso Robles. He graduated from Paso Robles High School where he excelled in water polo and was elected student body president.

He attended UCSB where he graduated magna cum laude in 1999. He completed his medical degree at Thomas Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia followed by his residency at UCLA Medical School.

Scott’s medical career took him from Southern California back to the place he loved, the Central Coast. He was adored and respected by his many patients from San Miguel to Santa Maria.

Scott loved nature and being outdoors; he skied, surfed, and scuba-dived; also loved fishing, backpacking, and sky diving. In Shell Beach he met his soulmate and the absolute love of his life, Nicolle Corcuera, RN. Deeply devoted to each other, they were married in Tahiti and traveled extensively to Hawaii, Europe, and Croatia.

An independent and vibrant personality Scott was the joy of his family and close friends, his sense of humor was legendary and his gentle caring love will always shine in our hearts.

He had an amazing ability to engage and connect with everyone including his dog Buddy.

Scott is survived by his beautiful wife Nicolle, mother Carolyn Davis (Dave), father John Davis (Sally), brother Justin (Lisa), sister Summer Barnes (Pat), as well as six loving nieces and nephews.

A public visitation for Scott will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1-2 and 4-6 at Lady Family Mortuary, Arroyo Grande.

If you would like to honor Scott’s legacy, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

