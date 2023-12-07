Obituary of Sheila Klaesius, 71

Sheila Nancy Klaesius

April 3, 1952 – Oct. 26, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Sheila Nancy Klaesius passed away in San Luis Obispo, CA on October 26, 2023, at the age of 71. Sheila and her husband Karl wed in 1975 and shared a lifelong passion for travel and discovery.

Survived by her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson-along with the many friends that she loved like family, too-Sheila’s lively wit and legacy of love and kindness live on. A celebration of life, honoring Sheila and Karl, is scheduled for January.

