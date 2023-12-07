Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 7, 2023
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Sheila Klaesius, 71
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Sheila Klaesius, 71 

Posted: 5:32 am, December 7, 2023 by News Staff
Sheila Nancy Klaesius

Sheila Nancy Klaesius.

Sheila Nancy Klaesius
April 3, 1952 – Oct. 26, 2023
Atascadero, California

– Sheila Nancy Klaesius passed away in San Luis Obispo, CA on October 26, 2023, at the age of 71. Sheila and her husband Karl wed in 1975 and shared a lifelong passion for travel and discovery.

Survived by her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson-along with the many friends that she loved like family, too-Sheila’s lively wit and legacy of love and kindness live on. A celebration of life, honoring Sheila and Karl, is scheduled for January.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 7, 2023.

From Legacy.com

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.