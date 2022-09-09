Obituary of Stanley Kurtz, 96

Stanley Kurtz

May 11, 1926 – September 4, 2022

Paso Robles, California

– Stanley Morton Kurtz, 96, of Paso Robles, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Sept. 4, 2022, in California. The cause of death was cerebrovascular disease. Stanley was a retired professor, physician, researcher, and scientist.

Stanley was born and raised in Philadelphia, served in the Air Force in World War II, and then took advantage of the GI Bill to earn a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree, and then a PhD in Anatomy, followed by an M.D., specializing in Pathology. While teaching Anatomy at the University of Alabama he met and married his first wife, Barbara, to whom he was married for 30 years. He was hired in 1965 as a researcher for Parke-Davis in Ann Arbor, MI. In 1976 Stan moved on to teach Pathology at the University of South Carolina Medical School in Charleston and to direct the Electron Microscopy Suite for the V.A. Medical Center there. In 1985 he continued his service with the V.A. in Dallas, TX, where he met his second wife, Marcia, to whom he was married for 31 years until his death. He retired in 1992.

His interests included fishing, cooking, and classical music. Stanley is survived by his wife, Marcia Pozez Kurtz of Fort Worth, with whom he had two stepdaughters, Nan (who preceded him in death) and Laura, as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. From his first marriage to the late Barbara Riley Kurtz he had two daughters, Abigail and Tamar; two step-daughters, Toni and Patricia; a stepson, William (who preceded him in death), and five grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes, Dr. Kurtz will be cremated and there will not be a formal funeral.

