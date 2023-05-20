Obituary of Stephen W. Salmeron, 55

Memorial mass to be held in Atascadero next week

– Stephen W Salmeron, age 55, of Ventura, California passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

A memorial mass for Stephen will be held Wednesday, May 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422. Following the memorial mass will be a graveside service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Atascadero District Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd, Atascadero, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Salmeron family.

