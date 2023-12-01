Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 2, 2023
Obituary of Tammy Ray Scully, 47
Obituary of Tammy Ray Scully, 47 

December 1, 2023
Obituary of Tammy Ray Scully, 47

Tammy Ray Scully.

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Tammy Ray Scully, age 47, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

A chapel service for Tammy will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5  from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From Dignity Memorial.

 

