Obituary of Tammy Ray Scully, 47

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Tammy Ray Scully, age 47, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

A chapel service for Tammy will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media