Obituary of Teresa Rose Branch, 66

Teresa Rose Branch

May 12, 1956 – April 4, 2023

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– On April 4, Teresa Branch, also known as TeeCee or Grandma TC, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at the age of 66. Teresa was born in Paso Robles, California, and finished out her life in Templeton, California. In 1974 she married Guy Branch and raised their daughter and son, Melanie Branch (Blankenship), and Guy Branch Jr (JR). Through the span of twenty years, Teresa helped raise five grandchildren: Cody, Savanah, Jessie, Tristen, and Jake.

Teresa’s passions were her love for sports, sporting events, and watching her grandchildren play. You could always catch Grandma TC on the sidelines cheering on the teams. Everyone that knew her knew that she was always there to lend a hand in any way. Her Grandkids always had the cleanest uniforms.

Teresa was also known for her kind spirit. As one person recently described her, “She was a breath of fresh air every time I saw her!” Her kindness was spread to everyone who knew her. She never had to be asked to help, she would just always step in and get it done. She was loved by many far and wide and will leave a loving and kind legacy that will live on through her family.

TeeCee is survived by her Mother Ramona Hernandez, Sister Anna Hernandez, Husband Guy Branch, Melanie and Clint Blankenship, Son and Wife JR and Teresa (Chica) Branch, and Grandchildren Cody and Savanah Blankenship, Jessie, Tristen and Jake Branch.

