Paso Robles News|Friday, May 24, 2024
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Thomas Arthur Walsh, 82
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Thomas Arthur Walsh, 82 

Posted: 5:17 am, May 24, 2024 by News Staff

Aug. 24, 1941 – May 2, 2024
Obituary of Mr. Thomas Arthur Walsh
In the care of  Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Thomas Arthur Walsh, age 82, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

A visitation for Thomas will be held Friday, June 21, 2024, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. A graveside service will occur on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Templeton Cemetery. A celebration of life will occur on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1645 Park Street, Paso Río, CA 93446.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.