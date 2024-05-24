Obituary of Thomas Arthur Walsh, 82

Aug. 24, 1941 – May 2, 2024

Obituary of Mr. Thomas Arthur Walsh

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Thomas Arthur Walsh, age 82, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

A visitation for Thomas will be held Friday, June 21, 2024, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. A graveside service will occur on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Templeton Cemetery. A celebration of life will occur on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1645 Park Street, Paso Río, CA 93446.

