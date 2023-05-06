Obituary of Thomas Brian Russell, 87

Celebration of his life will take place on June 3

– Thomas Brian Russell, born Aug. 28, 1935, in Mount Carmel, Pa passed away on April 23, 2023.

He grew up in Ojai and had many cherished memories there. A career move with Cal Trans Engineering Dept. took him to Atascadero, Ca. in 1959. He was active in Church, Atascadero Youth Association, refereeing high School Sports, playing various sports himself, building his own home twice, and sharing his Christian faith.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Russell, and two brothers, Jim and Randy Russell. He is survived by brother Nelson Russell and sister Debbie Russell-Sweteck, his wife of nearly 67 years, Gladys Russell, and daughters Suzanne (Greg) Newman, Lynn (Mike) Thibault, Joyce (Frank) Dudas, Delane Levy, and Andi ( Sean) Weingarten along with many grand and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Refuge Church, located at 6955 Portola Road in Atascadero.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media