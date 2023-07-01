Obituary of Thomas J. O’Mahoney, 75

Thomas J. O’Mahoney

10/14/1947 – 6/20/2023

– Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He left in peace on June 20, 2023, at his home in Paso Robles, surrounded by his loving family and his dog, Lucy. Tom’s loving nature, firm principled character, and wry sense of humor made his company priceless to all in his life. He knew how heavy his responsibility in our family was to support, love, and lead by example and he never took it lightly.

Tom worked as a Steamfitter/Pipefitter for the United Association as a member of local 403 & 597, he worked his way up to UA Trustee, District Council 16 Organizer and Business Manager of several locals. Tom was a lifetime Unionist & Democrat.

Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife Marilyn O’Mahoney, daughters Moira, Eileen & Coleen and parents Francis J. O’Mahoney & Genevieve Doyle, and sister Carol O’Mahoney

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Tina O’Mahoney, his grandchildren Nathan and wife Alice O’Mahoney, Ryan O’Mahoney, his daughter and son-in-law Bill & Erin (O’Mahoney) Gibson, his grandchildren Adam and wife Shyla Davis, Marley and Macie McLaughlin, his great-grandson Jaxson Davis, his son Kevin O’Mahoney and granddaughter Maura O’Mahoney, sister Judith Nichols and twin brother Timothy and sister-in-law Teresa O’Mahoney as well as many nieces and nephews.

