Obituary of Thomas Robert Young, 77

Thomas Robert Young

Feb. 14, 1947-April 1, 2024

Atascadero, California

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Thomas Robert Young was born on Feb. 14, 1947, in Stockton, California to Clayton and Bernice Young. Shortly after Bernice married Fred Goss who became a father to Tom. Tom went home to be with the lord on April 1, 2024.

When Tom was 12 years old, he moved with his parents and grandfather to Paso Robles. He lived in Sherwood Acres which was just across from the Paso Country Club. Tom got a job at the Country Club as a golf caddy. He caddied for Clint Eastwood and the cast of Raw Hide. Tom also played baseball in school, a game he truly loved.

In 1985 Tom became an award-winning artist at the San Luis Obispo art center. He won best in show for his piece titled “Have a Heart” which is still seen today.

In 1988 Tom went on to live at the Sunshine Home in Atascadero where he lived until his passing. His caretakers Gene and Nancy Hobsin, their children Juile and Randy, and their grandchildren took care of Tom like he was one of their own. Through the Sunshine Home Tom was able to work and live a very fulfilled life. Tom was able to participate in the Special Olympics and became a very skilled bowler, winning numerous trophies and medals. He visited Disneyland and major league baseball games on numerous occasions and also went on several cruises. Tom was quite the traveler and loved every minute of it. Every time we got together, he could not wait to tell us about his next adventure. Tom was an avid collector of baseballs, baseball cards, records, radios, and anything that had to do with Elvis or John Wayne. He absolutely loved going out to eat on every special occasion, especially his birthday!

Tom had a kind heart and a beautiful spirit, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Tom is preceded into death by his father Fred Goss, mother Bernice Lawley Goss, and niece Savanna Lewis. Tom is survived by his sister Susanna Lewis, niece Shonde Meyerink, and great nieces Alissa and Taylor Meyerink. There will be a celebration of life held for Tom on April 27, 2024, at 1 p.m. at 7550 Santa Ynez Ave. Atascadero.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media