Obituary of Thomas Russel Robinson, 75

– Our father Thomas Russel Robinson, 75 of Paso Robles, passed away on March 17, 2023. Tom passed away surrounded by his loved ones. Tom was born on December 8, 1947 to Hellen and Kirk Robinson in Glendale California.

After graduating High School Tom was drafted into the Armed Forces where he served from 1973-1974. He came home with some incredible stories to share about his time in Vietnam. He was a proud American patriot until his last days.

Tom always loved the simple things in life. He was the kindest, most generous person, putting his family first in all that he did.

Tom is survived by his former spouse, Sandra Robinson, his son and wife, Tom and Cashell Robinson, his daughter and her husband, Holly and Sean Woudstra, and four grandchildren.

Service will be held at Paso Robles Cemetery in the Veteran area on April 28 at 12 p.m., for family and friends who would like to join us in a celebration of life.

