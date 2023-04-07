Obituary of Thor William Waldo, 59

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Thor William Waldo, 59, of Atascadero, a former resident of Pismo Beach & Stockton Calif., died on March 27, 2023, at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

He was born Dec. 5, 1963, in Stockton, to Donald Wayne Waldo & Karen Renae (Godfrey) Waldo. After graduation, he went to work in his father’s dental lab and continued a lifelong career in the dental industry. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Maureen Waldo, daughter Jennifer Waldo, son Christopher Kenlon and mother Karen Waldo. His siblings, Thea Waldo, Steven Waldo and Leland Waldo, his nephew Spencer (Waldo) Lewis and niece Alexandria Waldo-O’Neal. Kathleen (Katie) Kenlon and children Ryan Kenlon, Marguerite (Kayla) Kenlon, Megan Gutierrez, son Anthony and daughter Ava. Andrew (Rod) Kenlon and his wife Nancy & children, Chelsey Senior, Matthew Kenlon and Madison Kenlon.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Waldo family.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media