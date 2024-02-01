Obituary of Tyler Jacob Borges, 25

In Memoriam: Tyler Jacob Borges

Oct. 1, 1999 – Jan. 17, 2024

– Tyler Jacob Borges (“TJ”), a resilient warrior born in San Luis Obispo, CA, left this world at the age of 24 on January 17, 2024, in Atascadero, CA. Tyler, a two-time cancer survivor, faced the formidable challenges of Neuroblastoma at the age of 9 and a sarcoma at age 23. He had numerous other health challenges due to the late effects of chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant. His courageous spirit and indomitable will characterized his journey through pain, sickness, and adversity.

Tyler fought battles not only against the physical ailments that plagued him daily but also against the silent struggles that lay beneath the surface. His heart, filled with determination, navigated the traumas of PTSD and the emotional toll of his illness every single day. Even as he grappled with the loss of hearing at age 9 caused by chemotherapy, Tyler found solace and companionship in his service dog, Gully, igniting a spark of hope for new adventures.

A kind soul with piercing green eyes, Tyler radiated warmth and compassion. Whether comforting a hurting friend or supporting his family, Tyler’s sweet spirit knew no bounds. During his mother’s surgeries a few years ago, he became a pillar of strength, anticipating needs and providing unwavering support. Fond memories linger of the spring and summer days when he would pick flowers from the family rose gardens, creating bouquets to brighten their home and make his mom smile.

Tyler is survived by his loving parents, Tim and Karen Borges, and his brother Connor Borges. His memory is also cherished by his grandparents: Eleanor (Bill) Seavey, Walt (Joan) Borges, and Lynn Borges. Numerous aunts and uncles, including Chris (Amy) Borges, Teresa (Denis) Zerr, David (Dara) Lake, Kimberly (Rob) Senior, and Erik (Allison) Seavey, join the extended family in mourning. Tyler’s numerous cousins, Steven Borges, Kevin Borges, Louis Zerr, Quentin Zerr, Austin Weske, Emily Weske, Chase Lake, Farrah Lake, Ryder Englert, Chandler Senior, Dillon Senior, Ethan Senior, Ainsley Seavey, Aiden Seavey and Alister Seavey are left with cherished memories of their time together.

A celebration of Tyler’s life will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion in Atascadero, Calif. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Children’s Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation (CNCFhope.org). Tyler found solace and support through this foundation, which not only funds critical research but also hosts a parent, angel parents, and young adult survivors conference every summer.

Tyler’s journey may have been marked by physical and emotional pain, but his legacy will forever be one of resilience, kindness, and hope. May he find peace beyond the struggles of this world, and may his memory inspire all who knew him to face life’s challenges with the same unwavering spirit that defined his remarkable journey.

