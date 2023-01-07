Obituary of Virginia Carsley, 97

Virginia Carsley

December 5, 2022

Atascadero, California

– Virginia Irene Carsley, aged 97, passed away on the morning of Dec. 5, 2022. She was in her home under hospice care with her family around her.

Virginia was born in Greenfield, Missouri on April 22, 1925 to Gilbert Mallman and Clara Mallman. Her family moved to Kansas City in 1937 where she graduated from Southeast High School in 1943. She went to work as a stenographer and bookkeeper.

In 1946, Virginia married Harold J. Shore, who was still in the Navy. The two of them moved to Los Angeles where she had 3 children and eventually settled in Los Alamitos, California. Virginia and Harold would divorce in 1961.

Virginia would go back to school and graduate with honors from Long Beach City College with an AA degree in Secretarial Science. She worked as a secretary part-time while raising her 3 children and eventually went to work at Xerox full time when the children were older. Virginia took advantage of Xerox’s employee education benefits by enrolling at Pepperdine University. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BSc in Business in 1977. She was able to advance from Secretary to a Financial Analyst.

Virginia married Robert Carsley in 1965. They would be together for 51 years. They shared a passion for travel which led them to retire from their jobs in 1981. They sold their La Palma, California house and moved into an Airstream trailer. For the next 20 years, they pulled their trailer all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. In between trailer excursions they toured Europe, China and Australia. The Europe tour was in a VW campervan and lasted a year. In all, they visited every state in the U.S., every territory and province in Canada, every continent except Antarctica and all but two states in Mexico.

Robert and Virginia settled in Atascadero after their travel years. Virginia continued to pursue her lifelong interests in gardening, playing Bridge and involvement in the Community Church. She sang in the church choir and was involved in bible study and distributing food to seniors. She was also was a member of local chapter of the American Association of University Women, the Sweet Adelines and the Mystery Book club.

Virginia was preceded in death by Robert Carsley in 2016 and Richard Shore in 2002. She is survived by her children, Phil Shore, Jeanne Kerrigan, Kelly Larsen; Six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Virginia was loved by all and will be sorely missed.

A service is planned on Jan. 7 at 1:30 at the Community Church of Atascadero.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2023.

-From Legacy.com.

