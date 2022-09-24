Obituary of Virginia Downs, 97

Visitation will be held on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Chapel of the Roses

– Virginia Mae Downs, 97, of Templeton, passed away Sept. 19, 2022. Virginia was born July 5, 1925, to Oliver Fenter and Bernice Shepard Fenter in Cincinnati Ohio.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Tom Downs and son, Steven Downs, of Redondo Beach. She is survived by her son Harold Reichwein ( Louise) Of Fullerton, grandsons Darin Reichwein of Atascadero, Kevin Reichwein of Pico Rivera, and Michael Reichwein Fullerton, granddaughter Cynthia Diaz of Pico Rivera, and granddaughter Tonya Pennington of Paso Robles, as well as two great-grandsons.

Visitation will be held on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home in Atascadero.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to donate to Templeton Fire Department.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related