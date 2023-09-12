Obituary of William Brehm, 93

Ceremony planned for this Friday

– In Huntington Park, California, on Jan. 4, 1930, Alphonse and Gladys Brehm became proud parents of their newborn son, William (Bill) Brehm.

Bill attended St. Rose of Lima Elementary School in Maywood and graduated from Bell High School in 1948. In 1951, Bill enlisted into the United States Army, serving in the Korean War as an infantryman. He was proud of serving his country but rarely talked about it. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Bill returned to southern California, working various odd jobs. After a brief tenure at a local Community College, Bill was hired at Pacific Telephone Company as a repairman. It was around this time that he met his future wife, Lila Moser. In 1955, Bill and Lila got married and were blessed with three sons: Kevin, Steven, and Robert.

In June of 1969, Bill moved his family to Atascadero. Bill and Lila remained active in their community and St. Williams Church. They both enjoyed socializing with friends and family. They also loved traveling the world when they could.

Bill thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors. He was always keeping busy with assorted landscaping projects around the property, whether it was creating hiking trails, or trails to drive his golf cart around. It was common for Bill to be sitting in his favorite chair outside of his garage, watching the birds, chipmunks, and deer.

In 2016, after 61 years of marriage, his beloved wife Lila passed away. For the remainder of his life, Bill was visited by many wonderful friends, neighbors, and family- often bringing snacks and food which was deeply appreciated. His friendship and love will be forever cherished by many.

Bill Brehm passed away on Aug. 15 at his home in Atascadero at the age of 93. He is survived by his three sons Kevin (Linda), Steven (Shelli) and Robert, seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

An Honor Guard ceremony will be held at the Faces of Freedom at the Atascadero Lake on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. The Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Williams Catholic Church in Atascadero at 12 p.m.

