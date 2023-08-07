Obituary of William John Cloonan, 82

– William John Cloonan of Paso Robles passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023, surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Flushing, Queens New York on Oct. 22, 1940.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathleen, the love of his life. His daughters, Susan (Rob) Koos and Wendy (Nathan) Lane. His sons, Bill (Sue), Peter (Teresa) and John (Kate). His grandchildren, William (Chantee) Cloonan, Brian Cloonan (Sarah), Samantha Cloonan, Nicole (Alex) Cloonan, Dominic (Julia) Infanzon, Jessica Infanzon, Caitlin (Niall) Cloonan, Michael Cloonan, Patrick Cloonan, David Lane, Charlie Lane, Ann Cloonan and Amelia May Dickens. His great-grandchildren Kylee, Jackson, Reagan, Ryan, Katelynn, Aubrie and Adam Jackson (AJ). His sister, Georgia Duggan and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Cloonan and Dorothy Cloonan (Lois Cloonan), and his sister Virginia Blindenhofer.

Bill loved to spend time with his family, sailing his 22-foot Tanzer sailboat, golfing, woodworking & wood carving, and helping his family with home improvement projects. Bills wood working supplied his family with treasured gifts, such as half hulls, figures, turtles, and birds. He took great pleasure watching his children and grandchildren during family gatherings. He was the most loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.

Bill and Kathy also enjoyed traveling. Lots of driving trips with all the kids when they were young. Other traveling included cruising with family and friends, driving cross country, and a very memorable trip to Ireland.

Bill ran his own business, Cloonan Paper Hanging and Upholstered Walls, for approximately 45 years in New York. This business started with painting houses and then progressed to residential and commercial wallpaper and upholstered walls. Bill a long-term member of the paper-hangers guild and one-time president, loved to volunteer and teach the next generation of tradesmen.

Kathy and the family appreciate all the love and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn a devoted husband, great family man, and friend and neighbor.

The viewing for Bill will be held at 10 a.m.; Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church located at 820 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, services will be at 11 a.m., a celebration of life for Bill will follow at 2 p.m. at Heritage Ranch Senior Center.

–From Dignity Memorial.

