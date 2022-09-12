Obituary of Wilma Maude Johnson, 86

Viewing, service to be held Sept. 28, 29

– Wilma Maude Johnson passed away peacefully Sept 3, 2022. She was born in Atascadero on March 28, 1936, to Otto and Una Paulus, one of seven siblings. She graduated from Templeton High School in 1954. She worked in the community in a variety of roles while raising five children. She and her husband John were avid square dancers for many years, and enjoyed traveling in their RV.

Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, John Noble Johnson, and two daughters, Mary Louise Carminati and Annette Marie Carminati. She is survived by two sons, George Renzo Carminati and Anthony Arnold Carminati, daughter, Diane Josephine McGuinnis, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Grace Smith, sisters Helen Tappero, Lorna Paulus, Margaret Gandara, and brother David Paulus. She is preceded in death by brother Fred Paulus.

A viewing will be at Chapel of the Roses, Atascadero, CA, on Wed. Sept. 28, 3-7 p.m. A service will be held at Chapel of the Roses Thurs., Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Paso Robles District Cemetery. A reception will follow at Live Oak Church, 1521 Oak St, Paso Robles.

