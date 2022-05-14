Odyssey World Café shows local artists’ work

Paso Robles Art Association artwork on display through June 30

– The Paso Robles Art Association is exhibiting new art at the Odyssey World Café now through June 30. Janice Pluma, a well-known local artist, is exhibiting her stunning painting “Journey,” which was the art association’s Best in Show Winner for February-March 2022 exhibit Nature’s Pallet.

Four other artists’ artwork is at Odyssey. Pricilla White, a talented pastels artist, photography by Nily Harel, an acrylic painting by Page Graber, and watercolors by Daisy Witcosky. “Our customers especially like the paintings of our local architecture, like Daisy Witcosky’s paintings of the Acorn Building and Mission San Miguel” states Anna Rodriguez, who is co-owner of Odyssey with her chef-husband, Carmelo.

“We appreciate the owners of Odyssey for allowing us to share our members’ art throughout the year,” says Linda Garen Smith, President of the PRAA. “We have more art at our new exhibit called Coastal Fever at the PRAA’s gallery inside Studios on the Park.

The public is invited to visit The Odyssey World Café to see the artwork, and stay for coffee with a friend, or a meal. They are located at 1214 Pine Street in Paso Robles and open seven days a week.

