Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 14, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Odyssey World Café shows local artists’ work
  • Follow Us!

Odyssey World Café shows local artists’ work 

Posted: 5:57 am, May 14, 2022 by News Staff
Odyssey Pluma

Janice Pluma with Anna and Carmelo Rodriguez, with Pluma’s painting Journey.

Paso Robles Art Association artwork on display through June 30

– The Paso Robles Art Association is exhibiting new art at the Odyssey World Café now through June 30. Janice Pluma, a well-known local artist, is exhibiting her stunning painting “Journey,” which was the art association’s Best in Show Winner for February-March 2022 exhibit Nature’s Pallet.

Four other artists’ artwork is at Odyssey. Pricilla White, a talented pastels artist, photography by Nily Harel, an acrylic painting by Page Graber, and watercolors by Daisy Witcosky. “Our customers especially like the paintings of our local architecture, like Daisy Witcosky’s paintings of the Acorn Building and Mission San Miguel” states Anna Rodriguez, who is co-owner of Odyssey with her chef-husband, Carmelo.

Acorn Bldg Witcosky

Clock Tower (Acorn Building) by Daisy Witcosky.

“We appreciate the owners of Odyssey for allowing us to share our members’ art throughout the year,” says Linda Garen Smith, President of the PRAA. “We have more art at our new exhibit called Coastal Fever at the PRAA’s gallery inside Studios on the Park.

The public is invited to visit The Odyssey World Café to see the artwork, and stay for coffee with a friend, or a meal. They are located at 1214 Pine Street in Paso Robles and open seven days a week.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.