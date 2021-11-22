Faith and Family: The no show to her own party



– My little boys have been ecstatic awaiting the birth of their little sister. There’s rarely a conversation that doesn’t either begin with baby Emma-grace, or end with her.

A few weeks ago, my mother and sister-in-law threw a beautiful shower for us. Grant and Colton could barely wait to see the decorations, eat the goodies, and play a role in opening the presents. Of course, as we all know, when you’re three or four years old, a baby shower is just code for a second birthday party.

In the weeks leading up to the shower, we would kindly remind the boys that Auntie and Grandma were planning the special party to celebrate the life of Emma-grace and that they shouldn’t get jealous when the presents were for their sister and not for them.

The day of the shower arrived, and our little guys were through the roof. I mean, I knew they would be excited, but I didn’t think they would be this excited. All day long, the boys talked about how pumped they were to celebrate “Emma’s birthday party.”

Finally, the time they had long anticipated had come and Auntie and Grandma walked through the door, ready to decorate the house. Typically, the boys would waste no time before jumping into their arms and greeting them with hugs and kisses, but today, they had a distant look on their faces. My oldest spoke first.

“Where is she?” he wanted to know.

“Where is who?” I asked, kneeling next to him.

Looking disgruntled at me, Grant folded his arms. “Why did Auntie Jess forget to bring baby Emma with her?” he demanded. “She’s going to miss her own birthday party!”

With all the chaos, I guess I sort of forgot to explain to my four-year-old that delivery isn’t quite like FedEx. But boy wouldn’t it be great if it was?

Sweet guy.

How wonderful would it be, if like little children our hearts were filled with that same kind of excitement for the return of Christ?

As we approach all the warm and fuzzy holidays filled with thanksgiving and reflection, let us not forget the most priceless gift of all; a baby that would grow to sacrifice His life for us, so that whoever would believe could be saved and have eternal life with Him.

God bless you all!

Share this post!

email

Advertisement