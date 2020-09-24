Officer-involved shooting reported in Tempelton

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office posted the following alert on their Facebook page shortly after 10:30 a.m. this morning:

ALERT: The Sheriff’s Office is responding to reports of an officer-involved shooting near Templeton Cemetery Road in Templeton. We are advising the public to stay clear of this area. We will update once we have more information.

According to eye-witness reports, an officer was apparently shot and has been transported on a helicopter. The suspect is reportedly ‘down’ however it’s not clear at this time if that indicates that he is deceased or just in custody. Futher details are pending a press conference today with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Press Officer Tony Cipolla.

There has also reportedly been an accident on Highway 101 related to a passerby viewing the incident and losing control of a big rig truck, blocking traffic for one Southbound lane of the 101.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be reported as received from authorities and additional eye-witness reporting.

