Officers subdue reportedly suicidal female in Atascadero



–On Thursday, Atascadero Police Department officers along with Atascadero Emergency Services personnel responded to the 9400 block of Via Cielo in Atascadero regarding a suicidal female who had reportedly fired a handgun in her residence. Officers arrived and determined the female was still in possession of the handgun and family members were still also present inside the residence. Officers were attempting to evacuate the family members to protect them when the female began firing the handgun randomly inside a bedroom. Officers successfully evacuated the family members from the residence. No family members were struck or threatened during the gunshots.

Officers established a perimeter around the residence and attempted contact with the female via telephone but this was not successful. A request was made to the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) for the use of their robot. A short time later personnel from SLOPD arrived with the robot. The robot was used to gain entry into the residence and ultimately locate the female on the floor in a closet. Officers made entry behind the robot and successfully detained the female who was lying on the handgun. The female was suffering from a pre-existing medical issue and did not sustain a gunshot wound. The female was treated on scene by Atascadero Emergency Services and was later transported to the hospital for treatment and for a mental health evaluation.

Due to the nature of the incident, no further information on the female’s identity will be released.

Share this post!



Related