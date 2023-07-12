Oingo Boingo Former Members coming to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Vina Robles Amphitheatre is set to play host to an evening of ‘80s and ‘90s sounds with Oingo Boingo Former Members headlining, Saturday, Oct. 21. Rounding out the bill are The Tubes, Dramarama, and The Untouchables, providing a full night of ‘80s and ‘90s new wave, rock and mod sounds.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster starting Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.

Oingo Boingo Former Members features former members of the legendary new wave group Oingo Boingo, performing hits like “Dead Man’s Party,” “Weird Science,” “We Closer Our Eyes,” “Only a Lad,” “Just Another Day,” “Stay,” “Who Do You Want to Be,” “Gratitude,” “Private Life,” and many more.

Original ‘80s and ‘90s era Oingo Boingo members Johnny “Vatos” Hernandez, Sam “Sluggo” Phipps, Carl Graves, Steve Bartek, and John Avila, are joined by Brendan McKian (lead vocals), Mike Glendinning (vocals, rhythm guitar), Freddy Hernandez (bass) and Brian Swartz (trumpet) to form Oingo Boingo Former Members. This group has been performing and selling out venues in California since 2005, including the iconic Greek Theatre and Saratoga’s Mountain Winery.

With a loyal West Coast following, Oingo Boingo was even honored by the city of Los Angeles when the city council designated April 20, 2016, as the official “Oingo Boingo Day” in Los Angeles.

San Francisco-based rock band The Tubes came onto the scene with their self-titled 1975 debut album, and their 1983 single “She’s a Beauty” was a top-10 U.S. hit with heavy rotation in the early days of MTV.

Alt-rock/power pop band Dramarama’s first single “Anything, Anything,” released in 1985, garnered attention after getting regular airplay on KROQ DJ Rodney Bingenheimer’s show. It remains one of the stations’ most requested songs.

Credited with being America’s first ska band, The Untouchables formed in 1981 as part of Los Angeles’ mod revival and started by playing parties locally going on to make hits such as “Free Yourself,” “What’s Gone Wrong,” and “I Spy (For the F.B.I).” Their performances with The B-52’s, Bow Wow Wow, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fishbone, No Doubt and X, all over California, have earned the group a varied and diverse following.

Share To Social Media