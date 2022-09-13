Oktoberfest event to benefit North County residents in need

Benefit for North County NeighborAid to be held at Harris Stage Lines

– St. James Episcopal Church and Center for Family Strengthening are celebrating Oktoberfest with a special benefit event for North County NeighborAid at Harris Stage Lines on Oct. 1 from 4-8 p.m. German food, beer, wine, dancing to live music and a silent auction will provide funds to help local families in need.

Requests for help come to North County NeighborAid from local family support organizations, however, North County NeighborAid reports that their funds are depleted, and there is currently a three-month waiting list.

The public is invited to come dressed in the traditional dirndl or lederhosen to feast, dance, and celebrate Oktoberfest to raise funds to fulfill essential needs in our community. German food, apple strudel, and beer will be served by Stein’s BBQ & Catering. Festive dancing to live music by the talented German Umpah band with Cactus Harris will return again this year. Guests can bid on numerous donated items from vacation packages to local wine and art at the silent auction.

Tickets are $75 per person or a table of eight for $500. Tickets are available for purchase at St. James Episcopal Church, 514 14th Street in Paso Robles, (805) 238-0619, Pacifica Commercial Realty, 504 1st St. in Paso Robles, (805) 237-4080, or through North County NeighborAid, 4507 Del Rio Road in Atascadero, (805) 466-5404.

North County NeighborAid was formed to help meet local urgent needs. Dedicated family advocates, social workers, nurses, clergy, and other advocates submit requests for help to North County NeighborAid. To donate or learn more about North County NeighborAid visit https://www.noconeighboraid.org/.

