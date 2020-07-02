Olive Festival & Central Coast Lavender Festival postponed until 2021

A message from the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association:

–Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association (Main Street) has been forced to postpone several 2020 events in our Downtown City Park. Included in these events, is the combined Paso Robles Olive & Central Coast Lavender Festival – tentatively rescheduled to August 22, 2020. Since the State and County restrictions on gatherings and events continues, Main Street’s Executive Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the Central Coast Lavender Festival and Paso Robles Olive Festival to next year. Main Street’s focus and priority is the safety and health of their attendees, sponsors, volunteers and attendees.

Main Street’s events that are scheduled between September and December 2020, have not been postponed or canceled at this time. In accordance with the City of Paso Robles and CDC guidelines: All public events in the City of Paso Robles, are tentatively scheduled at this time; therefore, no events will be permitted until the City of Paso Robles receives revised guidelines from the CDC. Main Street is working closely with the City of Paso Robles; therefore, if tentative dates change for our future events scheduled through the end of the year, Main Street will make an announcement via press release, email, social media, and on our website. Main Street’s focus and priority is the safety and health of their attendees, sponsors, volunteers and attendees. Keep updated, and visit pasoroblesdowntown.org/celebrate for a list of events and other news updates.

Main Street Team and Board of Directors hope all continue to stay safe and healthy during this time. We thank our community, volunteers, vendors, and partnering sponsors for your ongoing support of Main Street and our events throughout the year. We look forward to seeing you when we can continue to bring our community together for events in Downtown Paso Robles!

