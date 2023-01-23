Olive oil tasting program coming to the library

Popular program emphasizes local products

– The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to learn about all things olive on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room. Rudi Lasslett, from We Olive, will present an informative and delicious olive oil tasting. Learn the process involved in making a fine olive oil, the different types of olive oils and their attributes, and the many health benefits derived from olives. Attendees can sample We Olive’s extra virgin Arbequina, organic Meyer lemon, and fresh garlic olive oils, discover which they like, and how to use them in their favorite recipes.

Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. The activity is designed for ages 16+. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

