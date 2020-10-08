Olive & Thyme is Paso Robles Library’s November featured cookbook

–On Thursday, Nov. 5, from 7-8 p.m., the Paso Robles City Library invites the public to join the Cookbook Club in discovering olive & thyme by Melina Davies. With recipes drawn from French, Californian, Italian, and Middle Eastern influences, along with practical entertaining advice and stunning photographs, Olive & Thyme is the ingredient every kitchen needs―a fun, inspirational guide to enjoying what matters most in life: family, friends, good food, and music.

To join the fun, access the cookbook from the library’s hoopla Digital collection, choose a recipe to make, try it out, then attend the Zoom meet up on Thursday, Nov. 5, 7-8 p.m., to share the successes (or challenges) with the recipes tried.

“Cook Book Club is a great opportunity to try out new recipes and November is a good time for all of you to join,” enthused Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian.

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meet up information. For ages 16+.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library for updates.

