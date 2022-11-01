Olivia Wright sworn in as student school board member

California is one of 35 states that include a student representative on local district school boards

– Paso Robles High School student and Associated Student Body President Olivia Wright was sworn in as a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District student board member during the regular meeting on Aug. 23.

California is one of 35 states that include a student representative on local district school boards and one of only three states that legally require student representation when petitioned by students in the district. Beginning July 1, 2023, students may begin serving as student board members on county boards of education as well, according to the California School Board Association.

Beyond legislative requirements, having a student board member benefits the governing board, the student representative, and the district. Any student elected to serve as a member of the governing board of a school district must be enrolled in a high school of the school district and be chosen by the pupils enrolled in the high school or high schools of the school district.

For more information about student board members in California, click here.

