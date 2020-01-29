Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Olsen South Chandler development approved by planning commission 

Posted: 7:45 am, January 29, 2020 by News Staff

Development planner Mike Zonavich.

–More than eighty people crowded into the Paso Robles library conference room for Tuesday night’s Planning Commission meeting. The issue at hand was the Olsen-South Chandler Development.

The plan calls for nearly 1,300 homes to be built on land stretching from Linne Road to Meadowlark. The construction would be done in three phases over 8-10 years.

Development planner Mike Zonavich outlined the project in great detail: One parcel includes 715 units and 13 acres of open space. Another parcel includes 639 units and 96 acres of open space. The homes would have three styles- Progressive Spanish, Modern Farmhouse and Wine Country Chic. The development would include 60 multi-family homes, 108 townhomes, 129 Motorcourts (which share a driveway), and 145 Alley homes. There would also be more than 500 conventional homes on varying lot sizes. Zonavich said, “Open space is a key element.”

Dr. Joe Kuntz of Paso Robles expressed concerns about traffic, particularly for emergency vehicles crossing the river between the east side of Paso Robles and downtown. He says there is no way the developer can mitigate the impact of 2500 additional cars.

Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathon Stornetta said the city has acquired a site on Union Road for a 3rd fire station in Paso Robles. He says it would reduce the response time to residents on Paso Robles east side. Community Development Director Warren Frace said that the timing for construction of a new fire station is not known at this time, but it will be considered in the next budget.

After more than three hours of testimony, the Planning Commission voted unanimously on 16 staff recommended resolutions to move the development forward to the Paso Robles City Council for their consideration.

Comments

