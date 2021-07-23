On Faith and Family: From the mouth of babes

–Have you ever had one of those days when you just really needed a good laugh?

My husband was sent on a long and unexpected business trip and I was feeling a bit down. It was Sunday morning and rather than shuffling the kids to church by myself, I decided to switch things up a bit by watching a sermon with my boys on YouTube from my old church, back home.

For those of you who don’t know my story, I grew up in a small town in Arizona in the country with a dad who built our forever house and a mom who homeschooled us three kids in it. I had a great childhood and loved growing up in the same town from the time I was born because it gave me the opportunity to make some pretty amazing life long relationships. One of those relationships just so happened to be our family pastor…one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet and an instant friend from the moment you introduce yourself. He not only watched me grow up, but he shared in my joy when I met my amazing husband on Christian Mingle. I was thrilled when my pastor agreed to officiate our wedding.

So, as it was, I found myself all these years later missing my husband on his business trip and missing my old Church family as well. So, I gathered my boys up on the couch and clicked on a live sermon from my hometown.

All throughout the sermon, my four-year-old son Grant was fascinated by the fact that his mommy knew the people on the screen and had grown up in another place. I found myself pausing the service often to answer his questions.

“Mommy, who is that?” Grant wanted to know, pointing at the pastor.

I smiled. “Well son, I’m glad you asked. That’s mommy’s dear friend, Pastor Denis.”

Grant seemed satisfied with the answer, but for some reason, I kept going.

“Do you remember mommy and daddy telling you about the day we got married?” I asked. Grant nodded.

“Well, Pastor Denis is the person who married us,” I explained.

For reasons I would later come to understand, Grant looked horrified.

“Mommy?” He said. “You and daddy are married to that guy!?”

Oh…out of the mouth of babes.

From now on I’ll try to make sure I choose my words more carefully. Oh well, at least I got a good laugh! I hope that you did too, my friends.

Until next time, God bless!

