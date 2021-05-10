On Faith and Family: I have a wedgie and I’m having a baby!

–Have you ever been guilty of sharing news in the wrong order?

“So, honey, all we got was ads in the mail today and, oh yeah, I forgot to tell you that a pipe burst and the kitchen is flooded.”

Or what about, “Hey babe, I invited the neighbors over for dinner tonight, do you think we’ll have enough?”

I’m notorious for sharing news out of order. Apparently, my three-year-old son Grant has that same tendency!

So recently we found out that we are expecting another baby! Of course we were thrilled and wanted to call everyone right away. It was extra special this time because, as we called people, we decided to let the boys do the talking. We rehearsed what to say a few times, and as people would answer the phone the boys would chant, “We’re going to be big brothers!” Or at least, that was how it was supposed to go down. After multiple rings, it was apparent that one of our good friends was not home. I was about to hang up, but the answering machine clicked on and the boys were so excited to rehearse what we’d gone over, I decided just to let them leave a message. They were stumbling all over themselves trying to be the first to break the news.

Somewhere, in all the chaos, Grant lost his focus and forgot what he was calling about. Just as Colton sputtered, “We’re going to be big brothers!” Grant got this funny look on his face and shouted, “And I have a wedgie!” Click. Frantically I tried to figure out if there was a way to delete a message from an answering machine a couple hundred miles away. I was so embarrassed!

Thankfully, I didn’t need to erase the message after all. Turns out, it made our friend’s day and resulted in lots of unrestrained laughter.

All too often, we share our good news out of order. Sometimes we make a bigger deal about a new movie hitting the theater than we do about the fact that Jesus died and rose again to save us from our sins!

I laugh when I think about how much I have to learn from Grant’s example. In fact, I think we could all learn from this lesson: Don’t let your wedgie distract you from what’s truly important…The real good news that God Himself came down to save us.

God bless you all!

–By Leah Gibson of Paso Robles

Advertisement



Share this post!

email