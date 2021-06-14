On Faith and Family: Thanking superhero dads this Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day!

–I’m not a big fan of superhero movies. For one, they are so unrealistic! I mean, you expect me to believe that these guys can lift trains and bench press airplanes, but suddenly in that one perilous moment in the film they’ve met their match and can’t possibly muster up the muscle to save themselves one last time? Come on. Alright, I know. It’s a movie. But come on! You can’t tell me that doesn’t bug you too?

Maybe the concept is hard for me to grasp because I feel like I actually live with a superhero of my own. He’s my husband and the father of my children and his abilities to take care of our family supersede any superhero movie I’ve ever seen. I feel doubly blessed because in addition to having a husband who is an excellent father, I was also raised by an excellent father too. These men aren’t perfect for sure, but they are the model of what it means to live sacrificially for another person. Believe me, I know that’s a gift and I don’t take it for granted.

My husband is a dreamer. Normally, that would scare me, because most dreamers have big plans that are bigger than budgets and abilities or perhaps never leave the drawing board. My husband told me one afternoon while our son was in the NICU of all places that he had dreams to build a bigger home for our family. The idea sounded crazy, especially considering the overwhelming circumstances we were in at the time, but I quickly learned that my husband thrives when the pressure is on. He drew up plans, they left the paper, and with help from loving family and friends, he built us a home to accommodate our growing family. He planted a garden that’s blooming. When we found out we were pregnant nine weeks ago he was there to take care of our boys through my morning sickness, cook meals and pamper me beyond anything I could ever deserve. He’s made sacrifices so silently, not drawing attention to himself that I only find out later that make me shake my head in amazement that God would be so good to provide for me through such a humble man.

This Father’s Day, as I reflect on my own daddy and marvel at the husband God has provided to be the father of my kids, I couldn’t help but think of the father heart of God that teaches our men in His amazing example. His sacrifice. His adoption of children who could never truly understand the depths of His love. His building a place for those that place their faith in Him. His wise instruction to keep us from danger. How He always picks us up when we fall.

If you think about it, take a minute to thank that special guy in your life. It could be your dad, father figure our husband. If you don’t have any of those men in your life, I pray that this Father’s Day you will discover the incredible father’s heart of God, extended to you if you will only grab hold of His hand and believe in Him and trust Him to be your Savior.

Happy Father’s Day, my friends!

Advertisement