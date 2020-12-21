On Faith and Family: The chocolate covered truth

–By Leah Gibson of Paso Robles

Two chubby faces covered in chocolate. The oldest licks the beater because you know…it’s a privilege. The younger one licks the spoon. Christmas music blared in the background. It was the perfect setting for a deep theological discussion.

“Mommy?” my oldest son Grant, (3,) asked me in between licks.

“Yes?”

“How come God doesn’t get a birthday cake?”

It was a good question. With the Christmas season upon us, we had been discussing the birth of our savior with great excitement on a daily basis.

“That’s a good question,” I said thoughtfully. “Hey, I’ve got an idea. Let’s make this cake a birthday cake for Jesus!”

I’ve got to be honest – it was such a cute little question coming from such a cute little person that I was not expecting such a less than cute response.

A little background: We’ve been having quite a few conversations about how big God is, how He made everyone and everything and alone is responsible for holding the universe together. So you can imagine that this was weighing on my son’s mind quite a bit the deeper that we went into the conversation.

“NO!” he shouted fearfully.

I was taken aback. “Why not?” I asked.

“He’s too big! He’ll eat it all!” came the little chocolate-covered face’s response.

Colton, my two-year-old, nodded his head in agreement. Big brother was making all the sense in the world.

Out of the mouths of babes. Sometimes it takes someone less than three feet tall to teach us the biggest of life’s lessons.

Grant made me realize how much time and effort I pour into things that should be about God that are really more about… me.

Grant and Colton, when the years go by and you lose those chubby cheeks and chocolate rings around your lips and stumble across this letter in my things, I hope you’ll read it and know how much I love you and how many lessons I’ve learned from you just in the short time you’ve been on this earth. I smile as I think of all the plans God has for you in all the years to come.

As I reflect on my precious sons, I can’t help but wonder how Mary must have felt 2,000 years ago holding Jesus in her arms and knowing He would one day grow to be the savior of all who believe in His marvelous gift!

It’s been a bleak year for a lot of us. But let us not forget the meaning of the season and the joy that it brings that can never be taken away, even in the darkest night.

Remember…sometimes it takes the darkest night for the stars to shine the brightest and lead us to the Lord.

Merry Christmas everyone!

