On Faith & Family: Fellowship With God

By Leah Gibson of Paso Robles

I’m going on a hot date this afternoon with one of the most handsome guys I know. We’ve only been on two dates so far, but I already know he’s someone I want to be with again and again.

I really enjoyed our first date because I could tell that he wasn’t trying to be someone he’s not. How do I know this? Because for our first date, he took me to a Monster Truck Rally.

Okay, okay, I know what you’re thinking; this guy must be one of those shallow types who only plans dates that revolve around his interests. On the contrary! I asked him if he would go with me to a movie this afternoon and he not only agreed, but he offered to pick me up with his red race car! He told me that he will be sporting a tie. He’s handsome, funny, entertaining, witty and thoughtful.

Yup. I think Daddy must have taught Grant everything he knows about the world of dating, because even though this will only be our third official date, I find myself looking forward with great anticipation to many similar encounters in the future with my son. I just have to wait for him to wake up from his afternoon nap!

We have two boys. Grant is the oldest and he is two and a half and Colton is just thirteen months younger. Each month on the date of which they were born, their Grandparents take one of them for what they refer to as their “special day.” This entails lots of undivided attention, crafts, special snacks, stories and lots of giggles all afternoon at Grandma and Papa’s house. This gives me the opportunity to take the other little guy for a special Mommy and Me date. I know these years are limited, so I soak in each time we’re together like a sponge.

Today, Grant will be taking me to the movies and we will be sharing a bucket of popcorn. He will carry his red Hot Wheels race car in his pocket in case we get bored and he’s insisted that he wants to wear his blue checkered clip on tie which he received for Christmas.

I’m so excited I can’t stand myself. I can’t wait to share this afternoon with my little boy.

The Bible refers to God as a Father. Although I can only view parenthood through the lens of being a mother, I can’t help but think about the fellowship I feel with my son when I’m one on one with him, giving my full attention and receiving his in return.

I think as Christians it can be easy to go through the motions: Wake up. Read the Bible. Say a little prayer. Call it good. However, if God is a father, I can’t help but think that He must want more then that. I would hate to wake up one morning only to have my children kiss me like robots, then hurriedly set the timer on the microwave to count down exactly how many minutes they had to spend with me.

Let’s encourage each other to treat our relationships with God as dearly loved children. Not out of compulsion or going through the motions, but as a precious gift.

Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded. James 4:8

Share this post!

email