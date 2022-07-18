On-ramp in Atascadero to close this week for fencing install

Project begins Wednesday

– A project to install temporary fencing in several locations on Highway 101 between Traffic Way and Highway 41 will begin on Wednesday this week continuing each week until the end of September. The new fencing will allow for the department to maintain and protect the landscaped areas within the state right of way.

Travelers will encounter full closures of the southbound on-ramp at Traffic Way and the southbound off-ramp to Highway 41, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The contractor for this $7 million emergency project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Advertisement

Related