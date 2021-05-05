On the road again in Paso Robles Wine County

–It was a long year as time slowly crept by, especially because we couldn’t make our frequent trips from the Los Angeles area up to Paso Roble Wine Country. We are now cautiously making up for lost wine time! Our initial getaway was just a month ago, but my wife and I again heard the call of the wine.

Jumping into our car, we made a spur-of-the-moment, mid-week Paso trip to quench our long-deprived thirst for Paso Wine Country. Arriving late in the afternoon, we found the area bustling and electric; the smiles, the energy, people on the street, in stores, and the eagerness to pour for you wineries. On this short visit, we didn’t waste any time to wine and dine.

(Please note: Advance reservations are required by most wineries. Please adhere to guidelines and posted regulations, understanding that winery and restaurant visits are still a fluid situation).

At Rooted Family Wines, Steve Rogers, along with his wife Christin and family are living the Paso Robles dream (in Atascadero). As vintner/winemaker, Steve sources fruit from some of the most sought-after vineyards in the area. He literally opens his home to you (safely around a large dining room table), making you feel you are one of the family as he guides you through a tasting of his Rhone varietals. There won’t be crowds, lines, or a lot of people here, just you and your party when you visit this micro-producer. Literally down a country road (watch out for deer), on a road less traveled, Rooted is well worth the scenic ride off the 101 freeway in Atascadero. Take the road less traveled to sip Paso wine country hospitality. For the time being, please direct inquiries and tasting requests to: steve@rootedfamilywines.com.

Villa San Juliette, an amazing Italian oasis on the Northern edge of Paso Robles’ wine country will entrance you. This is truly a party for the senses: The Tuscan styled villa, set among an incomparable landscape, offers a selection of wines and a seasonally changing menu that simply says: Escape, relax and enjoy.

The vineyard, comprising different micro-climates, gives winemaker Dan Smith a cornucopia of twelve separate varietals to work with, creating award-winning wines. We enjoyed our Spring flights of 5 wines, enhancing our experience with gourmet selections from Chef Yavanna’s Spring menu. This one-woman show brings mouth-watering delicacies to your table, that can truly be described as food art for the eyes and palate. And, if you love crab cakes-say no more!

Treat yourself to a few hours in this Paso Roblan Tuscan Landscape, surrounded by the beauty of the land, the food, and the wine. Kick back, exhale, sip, and savor, then put the last year behind you, as you see all that is in front of you. www.villasanjuliette.com.

Tablas Creek a producer and innovator of the Rhone wine movement in the Central Coast, has a trend-setting history going back over thirty years. Here we sat and sipped both the white and red flights (sharing of course) of Tablas Creek’s refined and highly rated Rhone wines. Even on a Thursday afternoon, the patio was full (and very comfortable with the spacing and personal attention).

We tasted and chatted with our wine host about the history, winemaking, and leadership role that Tablas Creek has played in Paso Robles over the decades in the development and leadership of Rhone-style wines. Esprit de Tablas is their flagship blend, and it amply describes the wines, the winery, and the people: Alive, spirited, energetic. What a great way to return (again) to Paso! www.tablascreek.com.

Law Estate Winery is always a delight to sip and kick back at. The architecture and surrounding drought-tolerant landscaping never cease to amaze. Catching up with the Law crew, we sampled the latest wines with our dedicated hostess, Addie. The flight-style tasting experience is always enjoyable, so you can go back, re-visit and compare. I have been coming to Law since (literally) before they opened their doors, and the experience only gets better and better. This time, sipping inside the spacious indoor area was a Paso highlight. Simply put, Law is class in a glass, offering a 100-point experience. www.lawestatewines.com.

Nenow Family Wines is the “new kid on the block.” Young and energetic, winemaker Drew Nenow is no stranger to quality crafted wines, having grown up related to a Napa wine family. Additionally, Drew is the head winemaker at ONX (www.onxwine.com) so I was enthusiastic about sampling Drew’s label at his Peachy Canyon location. We spent close to two hours with Drew, getting his background as we sipped his passion. Only open for tastings on weekends (because of his “day job” at ONX), Nenow books quickly. I’ll say unabashedly that Drew is a superstar in the making. It’s a beautiful drive up (somewhat curvy) Peachy Canyon Road…. but well worth the trip. Get away from the crowds and get a taste of what the next generation of Paso Rhone winemakers is creating. Thanks for a great morning, Drew. www.nenowfamilywines.com.

Clos Solene, tasting on their estate’s spacious patio, hosted by Roxanne gazing at the surrounding hills and vineyards, put an exclamation mark for us on this quick trip. Winemaker Guillaume Fabre, coming from a six-generation French wine family, produces wines of French elegance. As we sipped, we could almost imagine ourselves in the French countryside, especially with Roxanne’s delightful French accent and hospitality. Seating areas are well spaced, and on this perfect Spring day, were all occupied. It was evident that all were enjoying the re-birth of California’s wine country, gazing at the hills, the vines, and the future. www.clossolene.com

Let’s eat!

Buona Tavola has been our “go-to” (and favorite) Italian restaurant for years! How nice it was to “go to” Buona Tavola on our “return to Paso trip.” Dining outdoors, on a perfect Paso evening couldn’t have been a better choice. Enjoying the passion, love, service, quality, and presentation is simply Buona Tavola hospitality- guests are truly made to feel they are La Famiglia. How nice it was seeing people inside eating, drinking laughing and simply enjoying the rebirth of life with great food. Dinner with friends, amazing food, and a bottle of Caliza 2017 Sympatico put a Paso exclamation mark on this memorable day! (Note: Buona Tavola has two locations: Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo). www.btslo.com.

After a fun-filled few days, it was time to get on the road again down to SoCal, but you know: We’ll be back! El Paso de Robles is open! It’s buzzing! It’s electric and exciting. Wineries are pouring and restaurants are serving, being respectful of your personal space and safety. Springtime in Paso is Wine and Food Time, so get on the wine road, support your Paso wineries, restaurants, and community. Cheers & Bon Appetite!

Don Sonderling is a freelance writer covering California’s Wine Country lifestyle and culture, from the Central Coast through the Napa Valley. He can be reached at: donsonderling@gmail.com.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email