One arrested, eight cited at DUI checkpoint 

Posted: 7:08 am, August 30, 2022 by News Staff

Checkpoint held in 900 block of Creston Road

– One person was arrested for driving under the influence and eight people were cited for driving without a license during the Paso Robles Police Department‘s DUI checkpoint on Saturday.

The checkpoint was held in the 900 block of Creston Road from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to PRPD.

PRPD will hold another checkpoint between September and January.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

