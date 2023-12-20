Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 20, 2023
One arrested on DUI charges after Paso Robles checkpoint operation 

Posted: 7:30 am, December 20, 2023 by News Staff

Paso Robles Police logo PRPD

Additional 19 drivers cited for unlicensed driving

Paso Robles Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI last Friday during the planned DUI checkpoint. Additionally, 19 drivers were cited for driving unlicensed.

“We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,” Paso Robles Police Commander Terry Afana said. “Driving under the influence is not only dangerous, but also has major consequences.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the police department.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 

 

Comments

