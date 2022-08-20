One arrested, one cited during DUI checkpoint

In total, 432 vehicles were contacted

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday. One person was arrested for DUI, and one citation was issued for failing to stop for an officer. The checkpoint was held at Marsh and Osos from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

