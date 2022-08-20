Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 20, 2022
You are here: Home » Region » One arrested, one cited during DUI checkpoint
  • Follow Us!

One arrested, one cited during DUI checkpoint 

Posted: 5:30 am, August 20, 2022 by News Staff
Dui arrests paso robles

File photo of a police checkpoint.

In total, 432 vehicles were contacted

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday. One person was arrested for DUI, and one citation was issued for failing to stop for an officer. The checkpoint was held at Marsh and Osos from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

In total, 432 vehicles were contacted. Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Click here for more information.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.