One arrested, two cited at SLO DUI checkpoint

A total of 619 drivers contacted Saturday night

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department held a DUI checkpoint on Saturday at Marsh and Osos streets from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

During the checkpoint operations, one person was arrested and two were cited. A total of 619 drivers were contacted.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

