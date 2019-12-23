Paso Robles News|Monday, December 23, 2019
One boy killed, one injured in golf cart accident 

Posted: 9:54 am, December 23, 2019 by News Staff

Golf-cart-accident-death
One boy was killed and another injured in a tragic golf cart accident on Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s department confirmed this morning.

“Two juvenile males were involved in an accident, one of them succumbed to injuries,” said Sgt. Jeff Nichols. The county coroner is investigating the death, he said.

The accident was first reported at about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday on Silver Oak Lane, in a residential area of Avila Beach. San Luis Obispo County Firefighters, Sheriff’s Deputies, California Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

The victims, who have not yet been identified, were reportedly Templeton residents.

CHP is investigating the accident. Additional details were not available at press time.

