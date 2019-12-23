One boy killed, one injured in golf cart accident



One boy was killed and another injured in a tragic golf cart accident on Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s department confirmed this morning.

“Two juvenile males were involved in an accident, one of them succumbed to injuries,” said Sgt. Jeff Nichols. The county coroner is investigating the death, he said.

The accident was first reported at about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday on Silver Oak Lane, in a residential area of Avila Beach. San Luis Obispo County Firefighters, Sheriff’s Deputies, California Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

The victims, who have not yet been identified, were reportedly Templeton residents.

CHP is investigating the accident. Additional details were not available at press time.

Share this post!

Related