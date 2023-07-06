One business sells alcohol to minor during decoy operation

– Last Thursday, June 29, the San Luis Obispo Police Department, assisted by agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, conducted a Minor Decoy Operation that focused on alcohol sales to minors. Of the 30 retailers approached during the operation, one retailer, Sprouts Farmers Market, sold alcohol to the minor decoy. The suspect was cited for the violation and released on the scene.

A minor (person under the age of 21) under the direct supervision of law enforcement enters a grocery, liquor, or convenience store and attempts to purchase alcohol. The minor is truthful about their age and presents their actual identification if asked.

Minor Decoy operations are proven to be an effective tool in promoting responsible practices in the sales of alcoholic beverages by licensees, reducing substance abuse and enhancing community welfare by limiting underage access to alcohol, according to the police department.

“Underage drinking harms our community. Preventing the sale of alcohol to minors will help to increase public safety and make our roads safer,” said SLOPD Sergeant Joe Hurni.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and administered through the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

