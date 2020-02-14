One confirmed injury in Atascadero traffic collision
–Police and emergency crews responded on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle traffic collision with injuries. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle on its side at the intersection of Hidalgo and Sycamore in Atascadero.
Bystanders said one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and caused the collision sending one person to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
Photos and report by Jason Brock