One confirmed injury in Atascadero traffic collision

–Police and emergency crews responded on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle traffic collision with injuries. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle on its side at the intersection of Hidalgo and Sycamore in Atascadero.

Bystanders said one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and caused the collision sending one person to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

Photos and report by Jason Brock

Share this post!

Related