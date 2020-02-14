Paso Robles News|Friday, February 14, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » One confirmed injury in Atascadero traffic collision
  • Follow Us!

One confirmed injury in Atascadero traffic collision 

Posted: 6:25 pm, February 13, 2020 by News Staff

–Police and emergency crews responded on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle traffic collision with injuries. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle on its side at the intersection of Hidalgo and Sycamore in Atascadero.

Bystanders said one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and caused the collision sending one person to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

Photos and report by Jason Brock

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,850 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.