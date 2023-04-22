Nonprofit receives grant to support school garden program

Grant will support garden-based education at 29 local public schools

– Local non-profit One Cool Earth (OCE) has announced that it is the recipient of a $20,000 General Grant from The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County (CFSLOC) to support garden-based education at 29 local public schools over a two-year period.

The purpose of this school garden program is to engage all students in hands-on, experiential learning as well as to connect schools to their communities. Funds from the grant will support the nonprofit’s garden educators as they lead lessons in areas such as environmental science, nutrition, ecology, soil science, and renewability. Students in partner schools are exposed to new fruits and vegetables they may not have tried before, encouraging them to eat healthier and take home produce grown in their school gardens for their families to sample as well.

For more information about One Cool Earth visit https://www.onecoolearth.org/

Share To Social Media