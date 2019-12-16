Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 18, 2019
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Updated: One fatality reported in rollover accident on Highway 101
  • Follow Us!

Updated: One fatality reported in rollover accident on Highway 101 

Posted: 7:15 am, December 16, 2019 by News Staff

Update posted Dec. 16

Identities released

–The man who was driving the Ford Explorer in the accident detailed below and died as a result of the collision has been identified as Jose Toral, 35, of Atascadero.

Toral collided with the rear end of a Honda CRV, driven at 60 mph right lane by John Hutchings, 59, of Paso Robles. The collision propelled the CRV into the center divider and the Explorer continued off the road.

 

Original story posted Dec. 14

One dead in accident on Highway 101
–At 11:11 p.m. Friday night, several agencies responded to the scene of a collision with one reported casualty.

The accident happened on 101 Northbound just past Main St. in Templeton. Two vehicles were involved, a Ford Explorer and a Honda CRV.One dead in accident on Highway 101

The driver of the Explorer reportedly drove off the highway and drove through a sign, fence, and trees and landed in its roof partially on Ramada Drive at Yolpi Lane intersection. Reports online say that the vehicle was driving recklessly at over 100 miles an hour.

After colliding with the explorer, the CRV ended up in the center divider.

California Highway Patrol says one person died at the scene of the crash. The identity of that person has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.