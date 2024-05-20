Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 21, 2024
You are here: Home » Top Stories » One killed in Highway 1 accident
  • Follow Us!

One killed in Highway 1 accident 

Posted: 7:14 am, May 20, 2024 by News Staff

CHP image

– On Sunday at approximately 3:20 p.m., a 20-year-old unidentified driver was traveling in a Honda Civic northbound in the northbound lane of Highway 1, north of Burton Dr., in Cambria, at an unknown rate of speed. Also traveling in the Civic was 19-year-old Isabel Farrar of Flagstaff Arizona.

56-year-old Terry Knight of Bakersfield was driving a Toyota Camry southbound in the southbound lane of Highway 1, north of Burton Dr., at an unknown rate of speed. 59-year-old Kim Fanaras, also of Bakersfield, was a passenger in the Camry.

For unknown reasons, the Honda Civic driver reportedly suddenly swerved from the northbound lane into the southbound lane, directly in the path of Knight’s vehicle, resulting in a head-on crash. The driver of the Civic sustained fatal injuries resulting from this crash and her identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Farrar and Knight sustained major injuries. Fanaras sustained moderate injuries.

Distraction and impairment are not suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

No further information is available at this time.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.