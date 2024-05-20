One killed in Highway 1 accident

– On Sunday at approximately 3:20 p.m., a 20-year-old unidentified driver was traveling in a Honda Civic northbound in the northbound lane of Highway 1, north of Burton Dr., in Cambria, at an unknown rate of speed. Also traveling in the Civic was 19-year-old Isabel Farrar of Flagstaff Arizona.

56-year-old Terry Knight of Bakersfield was driving a Toyota Camry southbound in the southbound lane of Highway 1, north of Burton Dr., at an unknown rate of speed. 59-year-old Kim Fanaras, also of Bakersfield, was a passenger in the Camry.

For unknown reasons, the Honda Civic driver reportedly suddenly swerved from the northbound lane into the southbound lane, directly in the path of Knight’s vehicle, resulting in a head-on crash. The driver of the Civic sustained fatal injuries resulting from this crash and her identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Farrar and Knight sustained major injuries. Fanaras sustained moderate injuries.

Distraction and impairment are not suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

No further information is available at this time.

