One Paso Robles burglary suspect arrested, one outstanding

Eliana PaloPomar, 35, of Los Angeles, arrested

– On Sunday at approx. 12:08 p.m., officers from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the 300 block of Montebello Oaks for a report of a residential burglary in progress. The victim was not home but was alerted by their Ring camera of the activity.

The responding patrol officers discovered an occupied vehicle in the driveway. One of the suspects, Eliana PaloPomar (35 years of Los Angeles), was in the driver’s seat. Inside the vehicle, officers recovered a significant number of items that had been stolen from the residence. A second suspect who was involved in this burglary fled on foot and is still outstanding. A K9 was used to search the area which led to the recovery of burglary tools, and several articles of the suspect’s clothing which was seized as evidence. The suspect is described as a light-skinned, male, 25-35 years old, last seen wearing black pants and black and white Nike shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stopper’s 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

