One person extricated after crash at Paso Robles intersection

Collision occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Golden Hills Road and Creston Road

–Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. Paso Robles Emergency Services received a call of a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Golden Hills Road and Creston Road in Paso Robles. One older man was pinned in a vehicle and required extrication. He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

The two cars involved were a Red Kia Sorento and a White Ford Fiesta.

The Paso Robles Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page, but made the topic of the post the wall that was struck at the intersection:

-Report and photos by Anthony Reed.

