Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Home » Top Stories » One person extricated after crash at Paso Robles intersection
One person extricated after crash at Paso Robles intersection 

Posted: 6:53 am, June 28, 2021 by News Staff

One person injured after crash at Paso Robles intersectionCollision occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Golden Hills Road and Creston Road

–Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. Paso Robles Emergency Services received a call of a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Golden Hills Road and Creston Road in Paso Robles. One older man was pinned in a vehicle and required extrication. He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

The two cars involved were a Red Kia Sorento and a White Ford Fiesta.

 

The Paso Robles Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page, but made the topic of the post the wall that was struck at the intersection:

-Report and photos by Anthony Reed.

