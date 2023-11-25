One person injured in Templeton recreational vehicle fire 

Paso Robles News|Sunday, November 26, 2023
Posted: 7:46 am, November 25, 2023 by News Staff

Cause of the fire remains unknown

– Templeton Fire & Emergency Services responded to an RV fire reported at 988 Vineyard Drive in Templeton Friday at 07:40 a.m. The incident involved a 20-foot travel trailer located adjacent to a large church.

The occupants of the RV reported the incident, prompting the response from Templeton Fire, SLO County Fire, Atascadero Fire, and Paso Robles Fire. A total of 12 personnel responded to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the 20-foot RV fully involved in flames. Crews were able to contain the blaze within 45 minutes.

One occupant of the trailer suffered burns and smoke inhalation during the incident. The individual was transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital, and their current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The estimated property and content value loss is reported at $10,000. The Templeton Emergency Services Department did not specify the property value saved.


